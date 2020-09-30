Carlo Ancelotti's men have won all three of their clashes so far as well as progressing through the cup rounds.

West Ham endured a miserable start to the campaign with off-field turmoil littering the headlines, but a 5-1 victory over Hull in the cup, followed by a stunning 4-0 Premier League win against highly-fancied Wolves at the weekend has caught the attention of neutrals.

David Moyes will hope his men can carry the same attacking prowess into any further Carabao Cup fixtures that come their way in 2020/21.

More like this

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Everton v West Ham on TV and online.

When is Everton v West Ham on TV?

Everton v West Ham will take place on Wednesday 30th September 2020.

Check out our Carabao Cup fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Everton v West Ham will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are numerous Carabao Cup games taking place this week including Liverpool v Arsenal on Thursday evening.

What TV channel is Everton v West Ham on?

Unfortunately Everton v West Ham won't be shown live on TV this evening, but it will be live streamed for you to watch via a laptop, tablet or mobile device.

How to live stream Everton v West Ham online

You can watch Everton v West Ham live on CarabaoCup.live, a brand new service designed to help fans watch games from the competition while crowds remain absent from stadiums.

Every Carabao Cup fixture containing at least one Premier League team will be available to watch on the service for a fee of £10 per game.

Watch Everton v West Ham in the US

ESPN+ will be showing every Carabao Cup fixture live in the US, meaning fans across the pond can tune in for all the biggest games.

Quarter-finals, semi-finals and the final will also be shown live on ESPN+.

Everton v West Ham team news

Everton: Everton fielded a strong XI in the last round, signalling their intention to win silverware this year.

Niels Nkounkou was one fringe player given a chance to impress, and he took it, meaning he could be given another shot this time.

West Ham: Issa Diop and Josh Cullen are about to complete their COVID-19 isolation period but they are unlikely to be thrust straight back into the starting XI.

Expect a similar XI to the one that beat Hull, with Sebastian Haller, Felipe Anderson, Manuel Lanzini and Andriy Yarmolenko all in line to feature.

Our prediction: Everton v West Ham

Both sides are stacked with attacking talent. In West Ham's case, they're loaded with individual superstars who have thus far failed to consistently show up as a unit.

The Hammers may well find the net with regularity in their coming games, but question marks remain over their defence.

The same could be said for Everton who conceded twice to League One Fleetwood after two errors from besieged keeper Jordan Pickford.

Expect an entertaining game between the sides, with Everton just about showing enough quality to squeeze through.

Our prediction: Everton 3-2 West Ham

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.