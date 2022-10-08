The Red Devils took a hiding in last weekend's Manchester derby, with hat-tricks from Erling Haaland and Phil Foden helping Manchester City to a 6-3 victory at the Etihad.

The final game of Sunday's Premier League TV schedule comes from Goodison Park where Everton host Manchester United.

There were a few positives to take from their second-half performance but Erik ten Hag has labelled the result "a reality check" that shows his side they need to "step up" and "do things much better".

Man Utd will need to heed their manager's advice when they travel to Goodison Park on Sunday as their hosts are in fine form – unbeaten since the 13th of August and on a two-game winning run after their 2-1 victory over Southampton on the weekend.

Frank Lampard's side came from behind at St Mary's as Conor Coady and Dwight McNeil's first goals for the club ensured all three points headed back up to the North West with the Toffees.

The former Chelsea midfielder lost more games than he won against the Old Trafford outfit as a player but has come out on top in three of his seven matches against them as a manager and will hope to add to that tally on Sunday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Everton v Man Utd on TV and online.

When is Everton v Man Utd?

Everton v Man Utd will take place on Sunday 9th October 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Everton v Man Utd will kick off at 7pm.

What TV channel is Everton v Man Utd on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 6:30pm.

How to live stream Everton v Man Utd online

Everton v Man Utd team news

Everton predicted XI: Pickford; Coleman, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Onana, Gueye, Iwobi; McNeil, Maupay, Gray

Man Utd predicted XI: De Gea; Dalot, Martinez, Lindelof, Malacia; Eriksen, Casemiro; Antony, Fernandes, Sancho; Rashford

Everton v Man Utd odds

Our prediction: Everton v Man Utd

As bad as Sunday's result was, there is no need to panic for Man Utd but in-form Everton should pose a tough test for ten Hag's side.

There will be added pressure ahead of their trip to Goodison Park and the Toffees will know that their best chance of getting a result will be to pile more on by striking early.

The loss of Rafael Varane, who suffered an injury in the Manchester derby, should aid their cause but Sunday's visitors certainly have the quality to end their hosts' seven-game unbeaten run.

Our prediction: Everton 1-3 Man Utd (16/1 at bet365)

