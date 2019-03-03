Jurgen Klopp was left disappointed with his team’s lacklustre 0-0 derby draw with Manchester United last weekend and will be hoping his men bring greater intensity to proceedings at Goodison Park.

Everton will be determined to stop Liverpool in their tracks when the sides meet for the 233rd time in history.

Marco Silva faces a huge task to prepare his team for the showdown after losing six of their last nine Premier League matches.

The Merseyside derby will no doubt deliver a fantastic spectacle as either Liverpool take another step towards being crowned champions or their fierce rivals deliver a hammer blow to their chances.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Everton v Liverpool game on TV and online.

What time is the Everton v Liverpool game?

Everton v Liverpool will kick off at 4:15pm on Sunday 3rd March 2019.

How to watch and live stream Everton v Liverpool

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event channels. Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

How to watch Everton v Liverpool in the US

Fans can watch the game in the US via fuboTV.

The streaming service offers a free seven-day trial for new customers.

You can watch most major Premier League clashes in addition to football across Europe and North America.

The service also offers NFL, NBA and MLB games throughout the year meaning you will never miss a moment of sporting drama.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

The beauty of Liverpool's attacking trio is evident when one star drops out of form.

Mohamed Salah failed to light up the league in February but Mane picked up the slack and inspired the Reds to some important points.

Everton must shut down the Senegalese star, but in doing so they can't neglect Salah or it could be the weekend he rediscovers his A-game.

Prediction: Everton 1-3 Liverpool

