The Toffees defeated Manchester United in a dramatic encounter last week and have since been able to rest, recover and refresh themselves ahead of this midweek showdown.

Everton have given themselves a chance of survival ahead of a big showdown with Leicester at Goodison Park this weekend.

Frank Lampard's men can open up a six-point gap between themselves and the relegation zone should they find a way beyond Leicester, whose domestic season is petering out, at this critical stage.

Leicester have recorded a mixed bag of results in recent weeks as they meander around the mid-table reaches of the Premier League table.

Brendan Rodgers' men sit 14 points short of the top six and a Europa League place with three games in hand. Their best route to European football next season appears to be emerging victorious from the Europa Conference League.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Everton v Leicester on TV and online.

When is Everton v Leicester?

Everton v Leicester will take place on Wednesday 20th April 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Everton v Leicester will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Chelsea v Arsenal.

What TV channel is Everton v Leicester on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

How to live stream Everton v Leicester online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Everton v Leicester team news

Everton predicted XI: Pickford; Coleman, Keane, Godfrey, Mykolenko; Allan, Delph, Iwobi; Gordon, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison

Leicester predicted XI: Schmeichel; Justin, Soyuncu, Evans, Castagne; Tielemans, Mendy; Maddison, Dewsbury-Hall, Barnes; Iheanacho

Everton v Leicester odds

Our prediction: Everton v Leicester

Everton have fresh wind in their sails but rips in the canvas remain. They have a patchwork squad scrambling for survival by any means necessary.

Lampard's goal is short-term in the extreme. Simply, stay up. Tactical style will take a back seat in the final weeks of the season, to be replaced by sheer work rate and individuals stepping up to fight.

The Toffees boss will have a simple task motivating his squad for this one against a team, Leicester, who are running out of places to play for.

Our prediction: Everton 1-1 Leicester (6/1 at bet365)

