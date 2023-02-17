Sean Dyche will want to see a response from his team after the first defeat of his tenure – a 2-0 loss to Liverpool in the Merseyside derby on Monday – and has called for more bravery in possession ahead of the Whites' visit.

Goodison Park plays host to a relegation six-pointer on Saturday as 18th-place Everton take on 17th-place Leeds United.

Everton missed out on their chance to climb out of the bottom three due to their loss at Anfield but winning on Saturday would ensure they leapfrog Leeds and finish the weekend above the relegation zone.

While the hosts have seen a marked improvement since appointing Dyche, the Yorkshire club have opted to let caretaker boss Michael Skubala remain in charge for "upcoming fixtures" after a string of setbacks in the search for Jesse Marsch's permanent replacement.

They have certainly looked improved in their two games since the American's departure – holding Man Utd to a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford and then losing to them 2-0 at Elland Road – but it is matches against the teams around them, such as Saturday, that will dictate which division they're playing in next season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Everton v Leeds on TV and online.

When is Everton v Leeds?

Everton v Leeds will take place on Saturday 18th February 2023.

Everton v Leeds kick-off time

Everton v Leeds will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Everton v Leeds on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there an Everton v Leeds live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Everton v Leeds odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Everton (7/5) Draw (23/10) Leeds (2/1)*

