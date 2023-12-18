Everton have lost just one of their last nine matches in all competitions, with Sean Dyche's men looking increasingly competent - starting to look up the table rather than down it.

Fulham are experiencing rollercoaster form at the moment, with two 5-0 victories bookended by a 4-3 defeat and, most recently, a 3-0 defeat with 10 men to Newcastle United at the weekend.

Boss Marco Silva will see a big opportunity to get one over his former team on Merseyside, but his men will have to do so without the suspended Raúl Jiménez.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Everton v Fulham on TV and online.

When is Everton v Fulham?

Everton v Fulham will take place on Tuesday 19th December 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Everton v Fulham kick-off time

Everton v Fulham will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Everton v Fulham on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK. Only two matches per round are being shown live on Sky Sports in the Carabao Cup this season.

Is there a live stream for Everton v Fulham online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out the Carabao Cup highlights show on ITV this week, as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Everton v Fulham on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra is available on DAB radio channel 12B. You can also listen to Radio 5 Sports Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Everton v Fulham odds

