What channel is Everton v Crystal Palace Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Everton will hope to regroup and start afresh during the final stretch of Premier League fixtures after losing two in a row prior to the international break.

The Toffees are hot on the heels of Merseyside rivals Liverpool in the battle for European football ahead of their clash with Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on Monday.

Carlo Ancelotti will have been stewing on that 2-1 defeat to Burnley in mid-March and will expect a strong showing on Everton’s return to action.

Palace look fairly secure in mid-table once again without particularly threatening to gate-crash the top half.

They lost just one of their last five as they picked up wins against West Brom and Brighton and drew with Man Utd and Fulham.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Everton v Crystal Palace on TV and online.

When is Everton v Crystal Palace on TV?

Everton v Crystal Palace will take place on Monday 5th April 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Everton v Crystal Palace will kick off at 6pm.

There are two Premier League games on this Monday, featuring this one and Wolves v West Ham.

What TV channel is Everton v Crystal Palace on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Everton v Crystal Palace online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Everton v Crystal Palace team news

Everton: The Toffees have a number of doubts going into their return to Premier League action with Jordan Pickford, Tom Davies and Ben Godfrey all listed as doubts.

James Rodriguez should recover in time to face Palace, while Abdoulaye Doucoure and Fabian Delph remain sidelined.

Crystal Palace: Roy Hodgson’s injury problems continue following the break with up to eight players missing for the Eagles, or at least not at full fitness.

Mamadou Sakho, James McCarthy and Wayne Hennessey are all out, while James Tomkins, James McArthur and Tyrick Mitchell are among the late fitness test subjects.

Everton v Crystal Palace odds

Our prediction: Everton v Crystal Palace

Everton ran out of steam a little going into the international break, but they still have plenty to play for and a break for some of the squad may have come at the right time.

The Toffees remain well-placed to surge up the table, but will need blossoming England star Dominic Calvert-Lewin to lead the line with his typically fearsome work ethic if they are to turn the tide of results, while Richarlison needs to step up his game consistently.

Goalkeeper and defensive doubts for Everton could destabilise them at the back, but they boast enough in attack to outscore Palace on the night.

Our prediction: Everton 2-1 Crystal Palace (9/1 at bet365)

