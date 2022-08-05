Lampard will, of course, be without the matchwinner from that game after Richarlison was sold to Tottenham in the summer and Dominic Calvert-Lewin's injury will accentuate his absence as with Salomon Rondon suspended, it looks as though Dele Alli may play as a false nine.

Everton's high-emotion victory over Chelsea at Goodison Park in May was a key moment in their successful survival push and Frank Lampard will hope for a repeat performance and result when his side host the Blues in their first match on the 2022/23 Premier League TV schedule .

The signings of former Burnley duo James Tarkowski and Dwight McNeil should help to solve their issues at either end of the pitch but you'd imagine the manager will want more players through the door before the window closes.

That sentiment has been echoed by the man in the Chelsea dugout but the dominoes do now seem to be starting to fall for Thomas Tuchel in the first summer under new ownership while it's hard to argue with the additions of Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly.

There have been some big-name exits as well, including both Antonio Rudiger and Romelu Lukaku, but more shopping will need to be done if the last season's third-place side are to close the gap on Liverpool and Man City.

The Blues have not been wholly convincing in pre-season but a strong opening day performance will mean that will be quickly forgotten.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Everton v Chelsea on TV and online.

When is Everton v Chelsea?

Everton v Chelsea will take place on Saturday 6th August 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Everton v Chelsea will kick off at 5:30pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this weekend including Fulham v Liverpool

What TV channel is Everton v Chelsea on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm.

How to live stream Everton v Chelsea online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Everton v Chelsea team news

Everton predicted XI: Pickford; Tarkowski, Godfrey, Keane; Patterson, Doucoure, Allan, Mykolenko; Gordon, Alli, McNeil

Chelsea predicted XI: Mendy; Koulibaly, Silva, Chalobah; James, Kante, Kovacic, Chilwell; Mount, Havertz, Sterling

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2022?

Everton v Chelsea odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Everton (17/4) Draw (3/1) Chelsea (13/20)*

Our prediction: Everton v Chelsea

The Everton fans will be breathing a sigh of relief that Goodison Park will be playing host to their Premier League opener on Saturday as for long periods last term it did look as though they could be destined to drop down into the Championship.

Lampard will be keen to leave last season's struggles behind but a repeat of that 1-0 victory against his former club would be the dream start to the new campaign.

There have been murmurings of discontent at Chelsea over the summer, with Tuchel lamenting their lack of action in the transfer market, but they will still be the favourites on Saturday afternoon.

It looked a tough ask anyway but without Calvert-Lewin, the Toffees face an uphill battle on Saturday.

Our prediction: Everton 0-3 Chelsea (14/1 at bet365)

