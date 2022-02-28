Experienced midfielder Mark Ricketts' first-half goal was enough to earn Luke Garrard's team a famous victory at the Vitality Stadium.

Boreham Wood's victory against Bournemouth was the story of the fourth round but they would create bigger waves still if they could beat Everton in the latest set of FA Cup fixtures on TV .

It's been a fairytale run for the non-league side, who upset AFC Wimbledon in the third round as well, and they've now earned themselves a trip to Goodison Park.

Watch FA Cup highlights this week

With a relegation battle on their hands in the Premier League, defeat to Boreham Wood is the last thing that Frank Lampard's squad needs right now.

The new manager's first win was a stylish 4-1 victory against Brentford in the last round of this competition and he'll be hoping for more of the same on Thursday evening.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Everton v Boreham Wood on TV and online.

When is Everton v Boreham Wood?

Everton v Boreham Wood will take place on Thursday 3rd March 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Everton v Boreham Wood will kick off at 8:15pm.

There are numerous FA Cup fifth round games taking place this week, including Liverpool v Norwich.

What TV channel is Everton v Boreham Woo on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV 1 at 7:30pm.

FA Cup games will be split between ITV and BBC throughout the season in a big boost for fans across the country who can enjoy live matches on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Everton v Boreham Wood online

You can also live stream the match via the ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Everton v Boreham Wood team news

Everton predicted XI: Pickford; Patterson, Holgate, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Doucoure, Gomes; Townsend, Gray, Iwobi; Rondon.

Boreham Wood predicted XI: Ashby-Hammond; Evans, Stephens, Stevens; Smith, Rees, Raymond, Ricketts, Mendy; Boden, Marsh.

Everton v Boreham Wood odds

Our prediction: Everton v Boreham Wood

This is what the FA Cup is all about – a non-league side travelling to one of England's truly historic grounds with a place in the sixth round on the line.

It looks a tough ask for Garrard's side to come away with something this time around but if they can grab an early goal, you never know what might happen.

Thursday evening will be a massive occasion for the National League club but Everton should have too much class to go the way of Bournemouth.

Our prediction: Everton 2-0 Boreham Wood (11/2 at bet365).

