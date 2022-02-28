What channel is Liverpool v Norwich FA Cup match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news
Check out how to watch Liverpool v Norwich in the FA Cup this weekend, including TV and live stream details, team news, predictions and odds.
Liverpool host Norwich City in one of just two all-Premier League clashes in the latest round of FA Cup fixtures on TV.
Had the referee not been so lenient on Reds' goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, things could've been very different in their fourth round tie against Cardiff City at Anfield, but a 3-1 win and the return of Harvey Elliott left home supporters happy.
Jurgen Klopp has never won the FA Cup but a busy recent schedule means we could see him name a much-changed side on Wednesday evening.
A win against Charlton Athletic in the third round of the competition helped change fortunes around for Dean Smith's Canaries back in January, and though full focus right now will be on the Premier League relegation battle, he'll know what a momentum boost victory here could be.
But as Norwich found out a week and a half ago, coming away from Anfield with anything is a tough ask.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Norwich on TV and online.
When is Liverpool v Norwich?
Liverpool v Norwich will take place on Wednesday 2nd March 2022.
What time is kick-off?
Liverpool v Norwich will kick off at 8:15pm.
What TV channel is Liverpool v Norwich on?
Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV 1 from 7:30pm.
FA Cup games will be split between ITV and BBC throughout the season in a big boost for fans across the country who can enjoy live matches on free-to-air TV.
How to live stream Liverpool v Norwich online
You can also live stream the match via the ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.
Liverpool v Norwich team news
Liverpool predicted XI: Kelleher; Bradley, Gomez, Donate, Tsimikas; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Milner, Jones; Jota, Origi, Minamino
Norwich predicted XI: Krul; Byram, Kabak, Zimmermann, Giannoulis; Rupp, Gilmour, Lees-Melou; Dowell, Sargent, Tzolis
Liverpool v Norwich odds
In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:
bet365 odds: Liverpool (1/6) Draw (6/1) Norwich (12/1)*
Our prediction: Liverpool v Norwich
Norwich have upped their game in the FA Cup this season and you'd imagine they'll have to reach new heights to secure safe passage to the sixth round of the competition.
Liverpool came back from a goal down to win 3-1 when these two sides met in February, illustrating just how tough it is to unsettle Klopp's side at Anfield.
Despite how busy the last few weeks have been, the German coach will surely view this as an excellent opportunity to move one step closer to another piece of silverware.
Our prediction: Liverpool 3-0 Norwich (13/2 at bet365).
