Had the referee not been so lenient on Reds' goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, things could've been very different in their fourth round tie against Cardiff City at Anfield, but a 3-1 win and the return of Harvey Elliott left home supporters happy.

Liverpool host Norwich City in one of just two all-Premier League clashes in the latest round of FA Cup fixtures on TV .

Jurgen Klopp has never won the FA Cup but a busy recent schedule means we could see him name a much-changed side on Wednesday evening.

Watch FA Cup highlights this week

A win against Charlton Athletic in the third round of the competition helped change fortunes around for Dean Smith's Canaries back in January, and though full focus right now will be on the Premier League relegation battle, he'll know what a momentum boost victory here could be.

But as Norwich found out a week and a half ago, coming away from Anfield with anything is a tough ask.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Norwich on TV and online.

For more football features check out: Best players in the Premier League 2022 | Best football players in the world 2022 | Premier League table predicted 2021/22

When is Liverpool v Norwich?

Liverpool v Norwich will take place on Wednesday 2nd March 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Liverpool v Norwich will kick off at 8:15pm.

There are numerous FA Cup fifth round games taking place this week, including Everton v Boreham Wood.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Norwich on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV 1 from 7:30pm.

FA Cup games will be split between ITV and BBC throughout the season in a big boost for fans across the country who can enjoy live matches on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Liverpool v Norwich online

You can also live stream the match via the ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Liverpool v Norwich team news

Liverpool predicted XI: Kelleher; Bradley, Gomez, Donate, Tsimikas; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Milner, Jones; Jota, Origi, Minamino

Norwich predicted XI: Krul; Byram, Kabak, Zimmermann, Giannoulis; Rupp, Gilmour, Lees-Melou; Dowell, Sargent, Tzolis

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Liverpool v Norwich odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Liverpool (1/6) Draw (6/1) Norwich (12/1)*

For all the latest FA Cup odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Liverpool v Norwich

Norwich have upped their game in the FA Cup this season and you'd imagine they'll have to reach new heights to secure safe passage to the sixth round of the competition.

Liverpool came back from a goal down to win 3-1 when these two sides met in February, illustrating just how tough it is to unsettle Klopp's side at Anfield.

Despite how busy the last few weeks have been, the German coach will surely view this as an excellent opportunity to move one step closer to another piece of silverware.

Our prediction: Liverpool 3-0 Norwich (13/2 at bet365).

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.