FA Cup winners Manchester United and Tottenham fly the flag for the Premier League and both sides will face Scottish Premiership runners-up Rangers during the league phase, which runs until the end of January.

Crucially, there will be no Champions League dropouts by the time the tournament reaches the knockout stage so the British sides will fancy their chances of going deep into proceedings.

The race to reach next year's final in Bilbao promises to be an exciting affair.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete Europa League TV schedule, including every game you can watch live in the UK.

Europa League TV schedule 2024/25

All UK time. Subject to change. All live on TNT Sports unless specified.

Wednesday 25th September

AZ Alkmaar v Elfsborg (5:45pm)

Bodo/Glimt v Port (5:45pm)

Anderlecht v Ferencvaros (8pm)

Dynamo Kiev v Lazio (8pm)

FC Midtjylland v Hoffenheim (8pm)

Galatasaray v PAOK (8pm)

Ludogorets v Slavia Prague (8pm)

Man Utd v FC Twente (8pm)

Nice v Real Sociedad (8pm)

Thursday 26th September

Fenerbahce v Union Saint-Gilloise (5:45pm)

Malmo v Rangers (5:45pm)

Ajax v Besiktas (8pm)

Eintracht Frankfurt v Viktoria Plzen (8pm)

FCSB v RFS (8pm)

Lyon v Olympiakos (8pm)

Roma v Athletic Bilbao (8pm)

Braga v Maccabi Tel-Aviv (8pm)

Tottenham v Qarabag (8pm)

Europa League TV rights 2024/25

TNT Sports boasts the live broadcasting rights for the Europa League in 2024/25.

If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.