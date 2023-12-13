The second-tier competition boasts an extra round compared to the Champions League.

All eight Europa League group runners-up will face the eight third-place teams dropping down from the Champions League group stages in play-off matches before proceeding to the round of 16, where EL group champions will be waiting.

Liverpool have already booked their place in the round of 16, but West Ham United and Brighton & Hove Albion will each need a positive result to swerve the play-offs, despite qualifying for the knockouts.

Rangers are not guaranteed a place in the knockout rounds, but will keep their European dream alive if they equal or better Sparta Prague's result on Thursday night.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the details for the Europa League draw.

When is the Europa League draw?

The Europa League draw will be held on Monday 18th December 2023.

The process will be held several days after the last round of group stage games. 32 teams, including several Champions League drop-outs, will feature.

What time is the Europa League draw?

The Europa League draw will begin at 12pm UK time and takes place at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland.

How to watch the Europa League knockout draw

You can tune in to watch the draw live on UEFA.com as well as the TNT Sports YouTube channel.

The draw will also be broadcast live on TNT Sports for subscribers.

Which teams are in the Europa League knockout draw?

Six teams have qualified for the Europa League knockout rounds – including ousted Champions League teams – prior to the final week of matches.

Group winners automatically receive a bye into the round of 16:

Group winners (receive a bye to round of 16)

Atalanta (ITA)

Liverpool (ENG)

Bayer Leverkusen (GER)

In this week's Europa League knockout play-off draw:

Group runners-up (Europa League knockout play-off draw)

Sporting CP (POR)

Champions League third-place (Europa League knockout play-off draw)

Feyenoord (NED)

Young Boys (SUI)

