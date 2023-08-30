It might not have the prestige of the Champions League or indeed Europa League but the tournament, and the opportunity it offers clubs slightly further down the food chain, is still special – just ask Hammers fans.

The full 32-team roster will be confirmed on Thursday, the day before the draw, and bar a remarkable comeback from Hibs, England are set to be represented by Aston Villa.

Villa have made it no secret they want to disrupt the Premier League's 'big six', but Unai Emery's side will no doubt be desperate to taste European success as well. A positive draw on Friday would certainly be a step in the right direction.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the details for the Europa Conference League draw.

When is the Europa Conference League draw?

The Europa Conference League draw will be held on Friday 1st September 2023.

What time is the Europa Conference League draw?

The Europa Conference League draw will begin at 1:30pm UK time and takes place at the Grimaldi Forum, Monaco.

It will begin after the conclusion of the Europa League group stage draw.

How to watch the Europa Conference League draw

You can tune in to watch the draw live on UEFA.com as well as their official YouTube channel.

The draw will also be broadcast live on TNT Sports – and discovery+ Premium monthly pass – for subscribers.

How to watch Europa Conference League on TV

Europa Conference League matches are shown exclusively live on TNT Sports throughout the season.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to watch Europa Conference League live stream

You can watch the matches with a discovery+ Premium monthly pass, which includes TNT Sport, without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the TNT Sports website or TNT Sports app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

