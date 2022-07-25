The Lionesses have captured the attention of the nation on their way to the semi-finals and will whip the country into a frenzy should they reach the showpiece game at Wembley on Sunday.

England are 90 minutes away from a major tournament final but face the huge task of bringing down Sweden at Bramall Lane, Sheffield.

Sarina Wiegman's side has produced a string of astute performances to reach the final four. Georgia Stanway's thunderbolt strike against Spain was enough to nudge them into the semi-finals.

However, Sweden are the most stern opponents England have faced in the tournament so far. They sit No.2 in the world rankings, only behind USA, and will be determined to show their quality on the big stage.

Of course, England still boast a more than decent record against hotly-rated Scandinavian teams at Women's Euro 2022 having toppled Norway 8-0 in the group stages.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v Sweden on TV and online.

When is England v Sweden?

England v Sweden will take place on Wednesday 27th July 2022.

What time is kick-off?

England v Sweden will kick off at 8pm.

There's plenty of Women's Euro 2022 action coming up this week. Check out our full guide for all the details about the home nations' involvement.

What TV channel is England v Sweden on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One from 7:25pm.

The whole tournament will be broadcast on the BBC in a big boost for fans across the country who can enjoy live matches on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream England v Sweden online

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

England v Sweden team news

England predicted XI: Earps; Bronze, Bright, Williamson, Greenwood; Stanway, Walsh; Mead, Kirby, Hemp; White.

Sweden predicted XI: Lindahl; Glas, Ilestedt, Eriksson, Andersson; Angeldahl, Asllani, Bjorn; Rytting Kaneryd, Rolfo, Blackstenius.

Our prediction: England v Sweden

England have been one of the teams of the tournament so far. They've only conceded one goal throughout the competition – a defensive record second only to Germany, who have yet to let in any.

The Lionesses have simply looked confident and solid in each of their games so far, with a host of match-winners among their ranks.

Sweden will put up a stern test but given the momentum England are carrying right now, it's hard to see anyone stopping them.

Our prediction: England 2-1 Sweden (8/1 at Bet365)

