Georgia Stanway, Chloe Kelly, Alessia Russo and Lauren James were on target as the Lionesses kicked off the defence of their title with a comprehensive 4-0 victory over South Korea last Thursday.

England will attempt to make it two wins from two in the Arnold Clark Cup when they take on Italy at the Coventry Arena.

Italy, who are ranked 17th in the world, are bidding to bounce back from a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Belgium in their opener. Tessa Wullaert's last-gasp strike denied Milena Bertolini's team a point after Manuela Giugliano had cancelled out Marie Detruyer's goal.

It took Le Azzurre's losing streak to four matches and compounded their woes after a poor performance at last summer's Euros.

England have a strong record against Italy - they are unbeaten in their last three - although this match is the first meeting between the two nations since 2017.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v Italy on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule

When is England v Italy?

England v Italy will take place on Sunday 19th February 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

England v Italy kick-off time

England v Italy will kick off at 3:15pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is England v Italy on?

You can watch the England v Italy game live on ITV1 from 2:25pm.

How to live stream England v Italy online

You can also live stream the England v Italy game online via ITVX.

ITVX can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

England v Italy odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

England (2/7) Draw (4/1) Italy (10/1)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.