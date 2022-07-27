The Lionesses were defeated finalists in the 1984 and 2009 editions of the European Championships, but they have the look of a team destined for glory as they approach the showpiece match at Wembley.

England take on Germany in the final of Women's Euro 2022 in a bid to secure their first ever major trophy.

Boss Sarina Wiegman won the last edition of this tournament in 2017 with Netherlands and will be determined to make it two in a row, this time with England on home soil.

Beth Mead is the tournament top scorer alongside Germany's Alexandra Popp, who scored twice to down France in the semi-finals.

These two sides are worthy finalists, comfortably the best two teams in the tournament so far. Either would be a worthy champion, but only one can go all the way.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v Germany on TV and online.

When is England v Germany?

England v Germany will take place on Sunday 31st July 2022.

What time is kick-off?

England v Germany will kick off at 5pm.

Women's Euro 2022 draws to a show-stopping conclusion this week, and there's no third-place play-off here. We're down to just one game.

What TV channel is England v Germany on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One from 4pm.

The whole tournament has been broadcast on the BBC in a big boost for fans across the country who can enjoy live matches on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream England v Germany online

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

England v Germany team news

England predicted XI: Earps; Bronze, Bright, Williamson, Daly; Walsh; Mead, Stanway, Kirby, Hemp; White.

Germany predicted XI: Frohms; Gwinn, Hendrich, Hegering, Rauch; Magull, Oberdorf, Dabritz; Brand, Popp, Huth.

England v Germany odds

Our prediction: England v Germany

It's actually fairly rare that the two best teams in a football tournament make it through to the final. Usually they clash sooner or a gate-crasher spoils the party.

Here we have the finest football teams in the tournament going head to head at a full Wembley Stadium on a balmy summer afternoon. It doesn't get much better than this.

The game really could swing either way, and you can't rule out a demolition job from either team given their form so far, but we think this will come down to one magical moment.

England and Germany have only conceded one goal each in the tournament so far, and we can't see either defence being easily broken.

However, the Lionesses are brimming with confident match-winners all over the field and strewn across the bench. Any of one of them could be the hero on the day. We say: "It's coming home."

Our prediction: England 1-0 Germany (15/2 at Bet365)

