The Young Lions cruised past Israel in their second group game thanks to an early strike from Anthony Gordon and a second-half clincher from Emile Smith Rowe.

England take on Germany as they seek to wrap up their Under 21 European Championships group stage in style.

The result means that England have guaranteed a place in the knockout rounds with a game to spare, without conceding a goal, but Lee Carsley will be determined to keep his team focused.

Performances have been professional, if not spectacular, so far in the tournament, so England will hope to turn dial up the temperature as the competition progresses.

Germany are among the highest ranked Under 21 teams in the world, but are in severe danger of missing the cut for the knockout rounds. They must beat England and hope Czech Republic falter against Israel to advance.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v Germany on TV and online.

When is England v Germany U21s?

England v Germany will take place on Wednesday 28th June 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

England v Germany U21s kick-off time

England v Germany will kick off at 5pm.

What TV channel is England v Germany U21s on?

Unfortunately, a deal has not been struck to show the Under-21 Euro 2023 live on TV in the UK in the traditional sense.

Sky Sports hosted coverage of the tournament in 2021, but reportedly did not bid for the rights this time around, while BBC have also not stepped up to secure the rights at the time of writing two days prior to the start of the tournament.

How to live stream England v Germany U21s online

Fans can still tune in to every match via official UEFA.tv for free.

Log into UEFA.tv before kick-off and you can watch full coverage from Romania and Georgia.

Listen to England v Germany U21s on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz, though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

