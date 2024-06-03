England are winless in their last three games, and were particularly uninspiring in March's friendly double header when they lost 1-0 to Brazil and relied on a late Jude Bellingham goal to draw with Belgium.

Bosnia's visit affords Southgate the chance to finesse his tactics ahead of the Euro 2024 opener against Serbia on Sunday 16th June, but Bellingham is unavailable after helping Real Madrid to the Champions League crown on Saturday, while Harry Maguire, Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka, Anthony Gordon and Luke Shaw will be kept from action owing to recent injury niggles.

Despite the trip to England representing a fresh start for Bosnia, who failed to qualify for the Euros, because new manager Sergej Barbarez takes charge for the first time, former Manchester City striker Edin Džeko remains a central figure at the age of 38 - and is set to win his 135th international cap.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v Bosnia and Herzegovina on TV and online.

When is England v Bosnia and Herzegovina?

England v Bosnia and Herzegovina will take place on Monday 3rd June 2024.

England v Bosnia and Herzegovina kick-off time

England v Bosnia and Herzegovina will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is England v Bosnia and Herzegovina on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on Channel 4 from 7pm.

How to live stream England v Bosnia and Herzegovina online

You can also live stream the match via Channel 4 on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to England v Bosnia and Herzegovina on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

England v Bosnia and Herzegovina odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: England (1/7) Draw (7/1) Bosnia and Herzegovina (16/1)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

