Australia and New Zealand are hosting this summer's World Cup and the Three Lions could end up facing Sam Kerr and Co. in the latter stages of the tournament.

England Women play their final game before Sarina Wiegman names her preliminary World Cup squad as the Three Lions host Australia in a friendly on Tuesday night.

England come into Tuesday's game at Brentford's Gtech Stadium on the back of their Finalissma showdown against Brazil and England have been brilliant under Wiegman.

The Three Lions won the Euros last year at Wembley and they also retained the Arnold Clark Cup in February with wins over Korea Republic, Italy and Belgium.

England will be hoping to build on their Euros success and lift the World Cup in the summer and Australia, who are ranked tenth in the world, will be a solid test for Wiegman's side on Tuesday night.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v Australia on TV and online.

When is England v Australia?

England v Australia will take place on Tuesday 11th April 2023.

England v Australia kick-off time

England v Australia will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is England v Australia on?

You can watch England v Australia live on ITV4, with coverage starting at 7pm.

How to live stream England v Australia online

You can also stream England v Australia live on ITVX.

Listen to England v Australia on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

England v Australia odds

