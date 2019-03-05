Even before the trio of defeats, Derby were toppled by Brighton in the FA Cup fifth round and could only manage a draw with Ipswich who sit bottom of the Championship.

Boss Frank Lampard faces a big task to pick his players up following the poor streak which has left them three points away from the play-off spots.

Derby face a tough task against Wigan who have hunkered down and become a steely unit in recent weeks.

The Latics have drawn four games in a row including two goalless stalemates.

Paul Hart will expect another resilient performance against Derby as his side attempt to edge their way out of danger in the bottom half of the table.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Derby v Wigan game on TV and online.

What time is the Derby v Wigan game?

Derby v Wigan will kick off at 7:45pm on Tuesday 5th March 2019.

How to watch and live stream Derby v Wigan

You can watch the game live on the Sky Sports Red Button from 7:40pm.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the Sky Sports app.

Unfortunately, events on the Sky Sports Red Button are not available on NOW TV.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

Derby are having a tough time but they are by no means a poor side.

It remains to be seen whether the heavy loss at Villa will have shattered confidence or provided a much-needed wake-up call.

The safest guarantee is that Wigan will be tough to break down and could extend their solid streak in the Midlands.

Prediction: Derby 1-1 Wigan

