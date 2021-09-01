What channel is Denmark v Scotland World Cup qualifier on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Scotland resume their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign with a tricky trip to face Denmark in Copenhagen tonight.

The Scots’ adventure at Euro 2020 may have been somewhat underwhelming and short-lived, but they look in good shape to challenge for a World Cup spot.

Scotland drew both of their awkward games so far – against Austria and Israel – before demolishing Faroe Islands in expected fashion.

That puts Steve Clarke’s men up in second of Group F and the boss will be determined to dig deep and come away with a point in this one.

Denmark are a growing force on the international stage and know that a victory here would put even more daylight between them and the chasing pack.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Denmark v Scotland on TV and online.

When is Denmark v Scotland on TV?

Denmark v Scotland will take place on Wednesday 1st September 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Denmark v Scotland will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Denmark v Scotland on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7pm.

How to live stream Denmark v Scotland online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Denmark v Scotland team news

Denmark predicted XI: Schmeichel; Christensen, Kjaer, Andersen; Wass, Hojbjerg, Norgaard, Maehle; Damsgaard, Dolberg, Poulsen.

Scotland predicted XI: Gordon; Gallagher, Hanley, Tierney; O’Donnell, Christie, Gilmour, Turnbull, Robertson; Adams, Dykes.

Denmark v Scotland odds

Our prediction: Denmark v Scotland

Scotland have scored more and conceded fewer than any team in Group F aside from Denmark, but this is their biggest test so far.

Clarke is overseeing a bright period for the Scottish national team with the likes of Che Adams coming in to add extra firepower, and Billy Gilmour adding quality to the middle of the park.

Expect a dogged performance and a tight affair in the first half, but Denmark should find a way through and that could lead to further damage.

However, defeat here for Scotland would not be shameful, and they shouldn’t be worried if Austria and Israel, who face more favourable opponents, leapfrog them in their first clash of the week.

Our prediction: Denmark 2-0 Scotland (9/2 at bet365).

