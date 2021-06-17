Denmark v Belgium prediction and squad line-up: Who will win today’s Euro 2020 match?

Denmark and Belgium will meet in an emotionally-charged encounter at Euro 2020 in a bid to progress from Group C this afternoon.

The Danes’ opening match against Finland was brought to a shocking standstill as Christian Eriksen collapsed during the game. It was later confirmed he had suffered cardiac arrest.

The brave Danish squad surrounded their teammate and friend as medical officials performed life-saving CPR on Eriksen, who is now in a stable condition and recovering in hospital.

Once the game restarted, Denmark fell to a 1-0 defeat against Finland and, while the incident has highlighted the relative insignificance of sport, they will still be determined to put up a fight and dedicate any success to Eriksen.

Belgium stand in their way and remain in ominous form ahead of the encounter. Romelu Lukaku scored twice against Russia to secure an early win for the dark horse contenders to win the tournament.

Here’s our prediction for Denmark v Belgium ahead of their game today.

Denmark v Belgium prediction

As mentioned, football will be very much of secondary concern to all who feature in this one but knowing Eriksen is safe, secure and recovering means the Danes can attempt to refocus on the task at hand.

They boast a highly-rated squad and contain stars capable of mixing it with the finest but Belgium are formidable opponents who will be determined to secure progression out of the groups with minimal fuss.

Lukaku will have the Golden Boot in his sights and can boost his stock even further with a big display here. Kevin De Bruyne’s potential return to action will also inevitably boost Belgium in this one.

Our prediction: Denmark 0-2 Belgium (9/1 at bet365)

Denmark v Belgium predicted team line-ups

Denmark: Schmeichel; Wass, Kjaer, Christensen, Maehle; Hojbjerg, Delaney; Poulsen, Jensen, Braithwaite; Dolberg.

Belgium: Courtois; Alderweireld, Boyata, Vermaelen; Meunier, Tielemans, Dendoncker, T. Hazard; E. Hazard, Lukaku, Mertens.

When is Denmark v Belgium?

Denmark v Belgium will kick-off at 5pm. You can watch it on ITV with TV coverage starting at 4:30pm.

To find out who they will play next check out our full Euro 2020 fixtures. Plus, view our guide to how to watch Euro 2020 on TV.

