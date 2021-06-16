What channel is Denmark v Belgium Euro 2020 match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Denmark face arguably one of the most difficult fixtures in the history of the nation’s football team when they play Belgium at Euro 2020 on Thursday just five days after Christian Eriksen’s horrific collapse on the field.

Eriksen was revived after receiving CPR and is now recovering from his ordeal, but the players went out for the remainder of Saturday’s game and eventually lost 1-0 to Finland.

Emotions will be running high in Copenhagen when the players take to the field and their challenge could hardly be tougher, with Belgium currently the top-ranked side in the world.

Belgium made light work of Russia in their opening match and will hope to have six more Euro 2020 fixtures to come as they target a first ever major international trophy.

And the stage is set for an emotional game that could well produce goals in front of a raucous home crowd.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Denmark v Belgium on TV and online.

When is Denmark v Belgium on TV?

Denmark v Belgium will take place on Thursday 17th June 2021.

Denmark v Belgium will take place on Thursday 17th June 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Denmark v Belgium will kick off at 5pm.

Games throughout the group stage will kick off at 2pm, 5pm and 8pm in UK time, while the knockout rounds will occupy the latter two time slots.

What TV channel is Denmark v Belgium on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV from 4:30pm.

Games will be split between ITV and BBC throughout the tournament with every single moment of every match being broadcast on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Denmark v Belgium online

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Denmark v Belgium team news

Denmark: Head coach Kasper Hjulmand will need to replace Eriksen and Mathias Jensen is expected to earn the nod in midfield, alongside Thomas Delaney and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Andreas Skov Olsen could replace Jonas Wind up front, while Andreas Cornelius will likely be used as a target man substitute if the Danes are chasing the game late on.

Belgium: Timothy Castagne suffered a double fracture to his eye socket in the win over Russia and is definitely out. So is Kevin De Bruyne, while Axel Witsel (Achilles) and Jan Vertonghen (ankle) are also doubts.

Boss Roberto Martinez could bring Eden Hazard into the attack alongside Romelu Lukaku, with Yannick Carrasco on the opposite flank of a three-man offensive line.

Denmark v Belgium odds

Our prediction: Denmark v Belgium

It wouldn’t have been a surprise for Belgium to be favourites for this ‘home’ clash before the tournament started but without Eriksen, plus the shock of events on Saturday, Denmark’s task is made much harder.

The Danes will likely fight with spirit but they were lacking attacking quality against Finland in the first half and eventually resorted to long balls.

Belgium’s experienced defence should have no problem batting crosses away – and with Lukaku and Hazard up front, it’s almost certain Martinez’s side will earn three points here and progress into the last-16.

Our prediction: Denmark 0-2 Belgium (9/1 at bet365)

