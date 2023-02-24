The Reds led 2-0 but slumped to a 5-2 defeat at full time, which means bar a remarkable turnaround in the second leg the 2022/23 campaign will end trophyless for the Anfield outfit.

Jurgen Klopp has backed his players to learn from Liverpool's heavy Champions League defeat to Real Madrid in midweek and their first chance to do so will come at Selhurst Park on Saturday evening.

The top four is not out of reach just yet, however, and they can close the gap on Newcastle this weekend with a win against Crystal Palace.

Beating the Eagles at Selhurst Park is easier said than done, however. Real Madrid they are not but Patrick Vieira's side have been a tough nut to crack on home turf recently - earning draws against Man Utd, Newcastle and Brighton - and they came within minutes of an impressive victory against Brentford last weekend.

In the Saturday evening slot, Crystal Palace and Liverpool are charged with providing some light entertainment - given the attackers likely to be on show, that shouldn't be too much of an ask.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and team news for Crystal Palace v Liverpool.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule

When is Crystal Palace v Liverpool?

Crystal Palace v Liverpool will kick off at 7:45pm on Saturday 25th February 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Crystal Palace v Liverpool team news

Crystal Palace predicted line-up: Guaita; Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Doucoure, Lokonga; Olise, Eze, Schlupp; Ayew

Liverpool predicted line-up: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Tsimikas; Henderson, Fabinho, Bajcetic; Salah, Jota, Nunez

Crystal Palace v Liverpool prediction

Judging by Liverpool's last few games, their trip to Selhurst Park should be proper Saturday night entertainment.

Palace have kept things pretty tight at home recently and it will be a real cauldron under the lights but as unconvincing as the Reds have been at times, their games have rarely been short of goals.

Both sets of attackers are going to get space to play but the visitors quality might just shine through as they look to bounce back from their woeful midweek defeat.

Our prediction: Crystal Palace 1-3 Liverpool (14/1 at bet365)

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Crystal Palace v Liverpool odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Crystal Palace (15/4) Draw (14/5) Liverpool (8/11)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.