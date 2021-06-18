Croatia v Czech Republic prediction and team line-up: Who will win today’s Euro 2020 match?

Croatia famously sent England crashing out of the World Cup in 2018 but after a 1-0 defeat in a rematch last week, Luka Modric and co. ideally need a win this afternoon to keep their tournament run alive.

They will be facing a buoyant Czech Republic, hot off their somewhat surprise 2-0 win over Scotland in the Euro 2020 fixtures, as they eye possible passage to the knockout stages for only the fourth time in their history.

They have forward Patrick Schick to thank for that, with the Bayer Leverkusen player scoring both goals in Glasgow on Monday and is possibly now bidding for the prestigious Golden Boot.

Croatia are still the favourites to qualify for the Round of 16 with a second-place finish in Group D, however, but it’s all to play for as they’ll have to fend off strong attacks from the likes of Tomas Soucek, Vladimir Darida and Schick to do so.

Here’s our prediction of Croatia v Czech Republic ahead of their game today.

Croatia v Czech Republic prediction

Croatia have been on underwhelming form recently, failing to create any openings against England, and they won’t have it much easier against the Czechs either. Croatia captain Luka Modric will need space in order to get their attacks through, or risk being quickly shut down by Soucek.

The midfield looks to be the main battleground this time around, with the game resting on how the Czech line handles balls through to the Croatian forwards.

Czech Republic could produce a surprise here and, while victory is perhaps beyond then, cannot be overlooked for a gritty draw.

Our prediction: Croatia 0-0 Czech Republic (7/1 at bet365)

Croatia v Czech Republic predicted team line-ups

Croatia: Livakovic, Vrsaljko, Vida, Caleta-Car, Gvardiol, Modric, Vlasic, Kovacic, Kramaric, Rebic, Perisic

Czech Republic: Vaclík, Coufal, Čelůstka, Kalas, Bořil; Král, Souček; Masopust, Darida, Jankto, Schick

When is Croatia v Czech Republic?

Croatia v Czech Republic will kick off at 5pm on 18th June. The match is airing on BBC One with coverage starting at 4:35pm.

Check out our guides to how to watch Euro 2020 on TV or live football on TV tonight for what else is on.

