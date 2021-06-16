What channel is Croatia v Czech Republic Euro 2020 match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Croatia will hope to recover from the 1-0 defeat to England at the weekend when they come up against a buoyant Czech Republic side at Hampden Park on Friday afternoon.

Luka Modric and co. were stifled by the Three Lions but are still the favourites to qualify second in Group D and progress to the last-16.

Czech Republic delivered something of a surprise 2-0 triumph over Scotland in their first of three Euro 2020 fixtures and are eyeing an unlikely progression to the knockout stages for what would be the fourth time in their history.

Patrik Schick scored both goals for the Czechs in Glasgow on Monday and is already an outside contender to win the Golden Boot this summer.

And Croatia will have to be wary of the threat Czech Republic pose on the counter, with Tomas Soucek and Vladimir Darida particularly impressing last time out.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Croatia v Czech Republic on TV and online.

When is Croatia v Czech Republic on TV?

Croatia v Czech Republic will take place on Friday 18th June 2021.

Check out our Euro 2020 fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information, plus find out how to watch Euro 2020 on TV.

What time is kick-off?

Croatia v Czech Republic will kick off at 5pm.

Games throughout the group stage will kick off at 2pm, 5pm and 8pm in UK time, while the knockout rounds will occupy the latter two time slots.

What TV channel is Croatia v Czech Republic on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One from 4:35pm.

Games will be split between ITV and BBC throughout the tournament with every single moment of every match being broadcast on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Croatia v Czech Republic online

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Croatia v Czech Republic team news

Croatia: Modric and Ivan Perisic were the only non-defenders not to be withdrawn against England last time out, and boss Zlatko Dalic could decide to tinker here.

Don’t be surprised if Mario Pasalic or Nikola Vlasic start from the off, with tempo required to break down a solid Czech back line.

Czech Republic: Schick will once again start up top, with Darida playing off the lone striker.

Soucek and Alex Kral dominated the Scotland midfield on Monday and will seek to impose that same physical presence on Modric and co here. Jakub Jankto should start on the left.

Croatia v Czech Republic odds

Our prediction: Croatia v Czech Republic

Croatia struggled to create genuine openings versus England and won’t exactly have it easy against the Czechs either. For a team who rely on the vision of Modric, they will need to ensure he gets space to orchestrate their attacks and not be shut down by Soucek.

The key to the game will likely be in the midfield and how the Czech line handles balls through to the Croatian forwards.

Czech Republic could produce a surprise here and, while victory is perhaps beyond then, cannot be overlooked for a gritty draw.

Our prediction: Croatia 0-0 Czech Republic (7/1 at bet365)

