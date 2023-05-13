Both clubs endured slow starts to the season, and were in the bottom three as recently as October, but were more than deserving of their place in the top six after showing remarkable form in the second half of the campaign – led by their fantastic frontmen.

The 2022/23 Championship's two most prolific goalscorers face off at the CBS Arena on Sunday as Viktor Gyokeres and Coventry City host Chuba Akpom and Middlesbrough in the first leg of their play-off semi-final.

Akpom has caught fire since Michael Carrick's appointment and has 28 goals in his 38 appearances this term while Gyokeres, who has 21 in 46, has shown once again why many regard him the most complete striker in the EFL.

The winner of the two-legged tie, which will be wrapped up at the Riverside on Wednesday evening, will face either Luton Town or Sunderland in the final at Wembley – with a place in the Premier League on the line.

Boro are the favourites to go up, in what would cap a hugely impressive turnaround under Carrick, but they cannot afford to underestimate Coventry, who have won promotion twice already under Mark Robins.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Coventry v Middlesbrough on TV and online.

When is Coventry v Middlesbrough?

Coventry v Middlesbrough will take place on Sunday 14th May 2023.

Coventry v Middlesbrough kick-off time

Coventry v Middlesbrough will kick off at 12pm.

What TV channel is Coventry v Middlesbrough on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 11:30am.

How to live stream Coventry v Middlesbrough online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Listen to Coventry v Middlesbrough on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Coventry v Middlesbrough odds

bet365 odds: Coventry (6/4) Draw (12/5) Middlesbrough (9/5)*

