Copa America 2024 on TV: Schedule, TV channels and live stream
Check out the full Copa America 2024 TV coverage guide including kick-off times, channel details and live stream information for the whole tournament.
A sizzling summer of international football awaits, and the Copa America promises to provide plenty of flair and fireworks.
Some of the world's best players will grace the tournament, and arguably the greatest of all-time, Lionel Messi, will be in action in the opening match when reigning champions Argentina face Canada.
After the last two editions were held in Brazil, the Copa America heads to North America for the second time in history as the USA takes on hosting duties.
World Cup winners Argentina will fancy their chances of retaining the Copa America trophy, and a potential meeting with big rivals Brazil in the final for the second edition in a row could be on the cards because the two nations are on different sides of the draw.
It promises to be a blockbuster month of footie, with up to two games a day during the group stage, although fans will have to stay up late to watch all the action unfold.
RadioTimes.com brings you the full round-up of Copa America 2024 TV coverage, including schedule, TV channels and live stream.
How to watch Copa America 2024 on TV
Every Copa America 2024 match will be shown live on Premier Sports.
Premier Sports has returned to the UK after being rebranded as viaplay Sports. You can tune in via TV or online on Premier Sports Player.
Regular subscribers can stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via their app.
Copa America 2024 TV schedule
All UK time.
Group stage
Friday 21st June
Group A: Argentina v Canada (Atlanta, 1am) Premier Sports
Saturday 22nd June
Group A: Peru v Chile (Arlington, 1am) Premier Sports
Group B: Ecuador v Venezuela (Santa Clara, 11pm) Premier Sports
Sunday 23rd June
Group B: Mexico v Jamaica (Houston, 2am) Premier Sports
Group C: USA v Bolivia (Arlington, 11pm) Premier Sports
Monday 24th June
Group C: Uruguay v Panama (Miami, 2am) Premier Sports
Group D: Colombia v Paraguay (Houston, 11pm) Premier Sports
Tuesday 25th June
Group D: Brazil v Costa Rica (Inglewood, 2am) Premier Sports
Group A: Peru v Canada (Kansas City, 11pm) Premier Sports
Wednesday 26th June
Group A: Chile v Argentina (East Rutherford, 2am) Premier Sports
Group B: Ecuador v Jamaica (Las Vegas, 11pm) Premier Sports
Thursday 27th June
Group B: Venezuela v Mexico (Inglewood, 2am) Premier Sports
Group C: Panama v USA (Atlanta, 11pm) Premier Sports
Friday 28th June
Group C: Uruguay v Bolivia (East Rutherford, 2am) Premier Sports
Group D: Colombia v Costa Rica (Glendale, 11pm) Premier Sports
Saturday 29th June
Group D: Paraguay v Brazil (Las Vegas, 2am) Premier Sports
Sunday 30th June
Group A: Argentina v Peru (Miami, 1am) Premier Sports
Group A: Canada v Chile (Orlando, 1am) Premier Sports
Monday 1st July
Group B: Mexico v Ecuador (Las Vegas, 1am) Premier Sports
Group B: Jamaica v Venezuela (Austin, 1am) Premier Sports
Tuesday 2nd July
Group C: USA v Uruguay (Kansas City, 2am) Premier Sports
Group C: Bolivia v Panama (Orlando, 2am) Premier Sports
Wednesday 3rd July
Group D: Brazil v Colombia (Santa Clara, 2am) Premier Sports
Group D: Costa Rica v Paraguay (Austin, 2am) Premier Sports
Quarter-finals
Friday 5th July
Match 25: Winner of Group A v Runner-up of Group B (Houston, 2am) Premier Sports
Saturday 6th July
Match 26: Winner of Group B v Runner-up of Group A (Arlington, 2am) Premier Sports
Match 27: Winner of Group C v Runner-up of Group D (Las Vegas, 11pm) Premier Sports
Sunday 7th July
Match 28: Winner of Group D v Runner-up of Group C (Glendale, 2am) Premier Sports
Semi-finals
Wednesday 10th July
Match 29: Winner of Match 25 v Winner of Match 26 (East Rutherford, 1am) Premier Sports
Thursday 11th July
Match 30: Winner of Match 27 v Winner of Match 28 (Charlotte, 1am) Premier Sports
Third place play-off
Sunday 14th July
Match 31: Loser of Match 29 v Loser of Match 30 (Charlotte, 1am) Premier Sports
Final
Monday 15th July
Match 32: Winner of Match 29 v Winner of Match 30 (Miami, 1am) Premier Sports
Copa America 2024 results
Group stages
TBC
