After the last two editions were held in Brazil, the Copa America heads to North America for the second time in history as the USA takes on hosting duties.

Read more: Best football players in the world | Best football players of all time

World Cup winners Argentina will fancy their chances of retaining the Copa America trophy, and a potential meeting with big rivals Brazil in the final for the second edition in a row could be on the cards because the two nations are on different sides of the draw.

More like this

It promises to be a blockbuster month of footie, with up to two games a day during the group stage, although fans will have to stay up late to watch all the action unfold.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full round-up of Copa America 2024 TV coverage, including schedule, TV channels and live stream.

How to watch Copa America 2024 on TV

Every Copa America 2024 match will be shown live on Premier Sports.

Premier Sports has returned to the UK after being rebranded as viaplay Sports. You can tune in via TV or online on Premier Sports Player.

Regular subscribers can stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via their app.

Copa America 2024 TV schedule

All UK time.

Group stage

Friday 21st June

Group A: Argentina v Canada (Atlanta, 1am) Premier Sports

Saturday 22nd June

Group A: Peru v Chile (Arlington, 1am) Premier Sports

Group B: Ecuador v Venezuela (Santa Clara, 11pm) Premier Sports

Sunday 23rd June

Group B: Mexico v Jamaica (Houston, 2am) Premier Sports

Group C: USA v Bolivia (Arlington, 11pm) Premier Sports

Monday 24th June

Group C: Uruguay v Panama (Miami, 2am) Premier Sports

Group D: Colombia v Paraguay (Houston, 11pm) Premier Sports

Tuesday 25th June

Group D: Brazil v Costa Rica (Inglewood, 2am) Premier Sports

Group A: Peru v Canada (Kansas City, 11pm) Premier Sports

Wednesday 26th June

Group A: Chile v Argentina (East Rutherford, 2am) Premier Sports

Group B: Ecuador v Jamaica (Las Vegas, 11pm) Premier Sports

Thursday 27th June

Group B: Venezuela v Mexico (Inglewood, 2am) Premier Sports

Group C: Panama v USA (Atlanta, 11pm) Premier Sports

Friday 28th June

Group C: Uruguay v Bolivia (East Rutherford, 2am) Premier Sports

Group D: Colombia v Costa Rica (Glendale, 11pm) Premier Sports

Saturday 29th June

Group D: Paraguay v Brazil (Las Vegas, 2am) Premier Sports

Sunday 30th June

Group A: Argentina v Peru (Miami, 1am) Premier Sports

Group A: Canada v Chile (Orlando, 1am) Premier Sports

Monday 1st July

Group B: Mexico v Ecuador (Las Vegas, 1am) Premier Sports

Group B: Jamaica v Venezuela (Austin, 1am) Premier Sports

Tuesday 2nd July

Group C: USA v Uruguay (Kansas City, 2am) Premier Sports

Group C: Bolivia v Panama (Orlando, 2am) Premier Sports

Wednesday 3rd July

Group D: Brazil v Colombia (Santa Clara, 2am) Premier Sports

Group D: Costa Rica v Paraguay (Austin, 2am) Premier Sports

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Quarter-finals

Friday 5th July

Match 25: Winner of Group A v Runner-up of Group B (Houston, 2am) Premier Sports

Saturday 6th July

Match 26: Winner of Group B v Runner-up of Group A (Arlington, 2am) Premier Sports

Match 27: Winner of Group C v Runner-up of Group D (Las Vegas, 11pm) Premier Sports

Sunday 7th July

Match 28: Winner of Group D v Runner-up of Group C (Glendale, 2am) Premier Sports

Semi-finals

Wednesday 10th July

Match 29: Winner of Match 25 v Winner of Match 26 (East Rutherford, 1am) Premier Sports

Thursday 11th July

Match 30: Winner of Match 27 v Winner of Match 28 (Charlotte, 1am) Premier Sports

Third place play-off

Sunday 14th July

Match 31: Loser of Match 29 v Loser of Match 30 (Charlotte, 1am) Premier Sports

Final

Monday 15th July

Match 32: Winner of Match 29 v Winner of Match 30 (Miami, 1am) Premier Sports

Copa America 2024 results

Group stages

TBC

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.