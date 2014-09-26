"Come home Ronaldo!" Man Utd fans charter £3,000 plane to woo Cristiano Ronaldo back to Old Trafford
Manchester United fans plan to fly message over Real Madrid to try and convince the former Red to return
It's loose change compared to Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer fee, but a group of Manchester United fans have splashed out £3,000 to send an airborne message to the former Old Trafford star this weekend.
The supporters have organised a plane to fly over Real Madrid's match against Villarreal this Saturday towing the message, "Come home Ronaldo".
Ronaldo left Manchester United in 2009 for a world record fee of £80 million, but there has been increased transfer speculation that the Real Madrid star may be open to a move back to Manchester.
The fan group organising the stunt, United Reel, said, “We have active supporters on every continent of the world and we are all united by our love for Cristiano both as a football player and as a person.
“We won’t stop until we bring Ronaldo home," continued group founder Oli Grandidge.
“Members from all over the world have donated their own money and resources to fund a mid game message, flown by plane, in a bid to demonstrate to Cristiano Ronaldo how much the United faithful still love and support him," he said.
This isn't the first time Man Utd fans have taken to the air to voice their opinions. Last season a group flew a plane carrying the banner "Wrong One – Moyes Out" over Old Trafford in an anti-David Moyes protest.
Real Madrid's match away to Villarreal with be live on the Red Button on Sky Sports 5 from 5.15pm. Manchester United meanwhile play West Ham United at home, with highlights on Match of the Day.