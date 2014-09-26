Ronaldo left Manchester United in 2009 for a world record fee of £80 million, but there has been increased transfer speculation that the Real Madrid star may be open to a move back to Manchester.

The fan group organising the stunt, United Reel, said, “We have active supporters on every continent of the world and we are all united by our love for Cristiano both as a football player and as a person.

“We won’t stop until we bring Ronaldo home," continued group founder Oli Grandidge.

“Members from all over the world have donated their own money and resources to fund a mid game message, flown by plane, in a bid to demonstrate to Cristiano Ronaldo how much the United faithful still love and support him," he said.

This isn't the first time Man Utd fans have taken to the air to voice their opinions. Last season a group flew a plane carrying the banner "Wrong One – Moyes Out" over Old Trafford in an anti-David Moyes protest.

Real Madrid's match away to Villarreal with be live on the Red Button on Sky Sports 5 from 5.15pm. Manchester United meanwhile play West Ham United at home, with highlights on Match of the Day.