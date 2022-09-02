There are plenty of similarities to be drawn between the two sides this term. Neither has enjoyed an ideal start to the new campaign but both have made some exciting moves in the transfer market as their respective managers look to add a bit more quality.

London derbies have brought no shortage of drama in the early weeks of the 2022/23 Premier League season and Chelsea v West Ham on Saturday should be no different.

Chelsea's 2-1 defeat at the hands of Southampton in midweek was evidence of the issues that Thomas Tuchel still has to sort out while the Hammers have struggled in the final third domestically despite the arrivals of summer signings Maxwel Cornet, Lucas Paquetá, and Gianluca Scamacca.

David Moyes' side beat the Blues at home last season but will be hoping for a first win at Stamford Bridge since 2019.

If Saturday's game is anything like the last London derby at the stadium, we could be in for a tasty afternoon.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v West Ham on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v West Ham?

Chelsea v West Ham will take place on Saturday 3rd September 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Chelsea v West Ham will kick off at 3pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this weekend, including Man Utd v Arsenal.

What TV channel is Chelsea v West Ham on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Chelsea v West Ham live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Chelsea v West Ham team news

Chelsea predicted XI: Mendy; Koulibaly, Silva, Fofana; James, Kovacic, Jorginho, Cucurella; Mount; Sterling, Havertz

West Ham predicted XI: Fabianski; Kehrer, Zouma, Ogbonna; Coufal, Soucek, Rice, Fornals, Cresswell; Scamacca, Bowen

Chelsea v West Ham odds

Chelsea (9/20) Draw (15/4) West Ham (5/1)*

Our prediction: Chelsea v West Ham

As inconsistent as Chelsea have been on the road, at Stamford Bridge their performances have been impressive so far this term and they'll fancy themselves to claim a second home victory on Saturday.

Neither side has been at their best in 2022/23 and things are likely to be a bit spiky in this London derby, which may mean some hard challenges from the off and, hopefully, plenty of chances.

Back on home turf after a frustrating defeat in the week, the Blues will be determined to bounce back with a victory.

Our prediction: Chelsea 2-1 West Ham (17/2 at bet365)

