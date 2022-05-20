The Blues should have sewn up third place weeks ago but patchy form has marred the end of their season. They sit three points ahead of resurgent Tottenham with one game to go, but fortunately their 18-goal superior goal difference has all-but confirmed third.

Chelsea are secure in the top four but they will hope to finish the season with a flourish ahead of the Premier League final day as they face Watford at Stamford Bridge.

Boss Thomas Tuchel will be glad to get this season over with following two cup final defeats and the turmoil of Roman Abramovich's reign coming to and end

Watford have nothing to play for. They're done, they're gone, they're out. Roy Hodgson will take charge of his final game for the club at the age of 74, before 39-year-old Rob Edwards takes the reins this summer.

The squad is a patchwork quilt with little cohesion. Edwards has a big job on his hands. For now, the players must limp to the finish line and bid the Premier League goodbye.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Watford on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v Watford?

Chelsea v Watford will take place on Sunday 22nd May 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Chelsea v Watford will kick off at 4pm.

All 10 Premier League games will kick off at the same time this Sunday with plenty of scores left to settle. Most attention will be aimed at Man City v Aston Villa and Liverpool v Wolves with the top flight title in the balance.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Watford on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

How to live stream Chelsea v Watford online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Chelsea v Watford team news

Chelsea predicted XI: TBC

Watford predicted XI: TBC

Chelsea v Watford odds

Our prediction: Chelsea v Watford

Chelsea have no excuses for anything other than a convincing win here. Had Abramovich not been ousted from his position, Tuchel may have been sweating at this stage of the season.

It's remarkable to think of Tuchel being under pressure, but he will need to prove to his club's new owners that he is a man capable of dragging Chelsea back into the mix with Manchester City and Liverpool.

Fortunately for the Blues, Watford are dead and buried. They should have no trouble cruising to a victory.

Our prediction: Chelsea 2-0 Watford (6/1 at bet365)

