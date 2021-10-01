What channel is Chelsea v Southampton Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Chelsea have lost two games in a row now – hardly the form you’d expect from a team expected to ride well in every competition they enter this season.

Advertisement

The Blues face Southampton in the Premier League next knowing that they can’t afford to drop points at this fluid stage of the season if they want to avoid being left behind early on.

Thomas Tuchel has been widely lauded while things have gone well, now we’re about to see how he performs in a downturn. Saying that, it’s hardly shameful to lose to Manchester City and Juventus – 1-0 apiece.

Southampton are yet to win in 2021/22 and it would take a mighty effort to end that streak against Chelsea.

Ralph Hassenhuttl is under increasing pressure as his side have drawn four of their opening six matches and lost the other two, leaving them 16th in the table.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Southampton on TV and online.

Follow our dedicated Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

For more features check out: Premier League stadiums | Premier League kits | Who will win the Premier League? | Premier League table predicted 2021/22 | Best players in the Premier League 2021 | Best football players in the world 2021

When is Chelsea v Southampton?

Chelsea v Southampton will take place on Saturday 2nd October 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Chelsea v Southampton will kick off at 3pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend, including Liverpool v Man City on Sunday.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Southampton on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

How to live stream Chelsea v Southampton online

This game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on iPlayer as well as teams’ official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Chelsea v Southampton on radio

You can listen to exclusive live coverage of Chelsea v Southampton on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Fans can either tune in via their radio, online via the BBC website or via the BBC Sounds app.

Chelsea v Southampton team news

Chelsea predicted XI: Mendy; Silva, Christensen, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Mount, Havertz; Lukaku

Southampton predicted XI: McCarthy; Livramento, Bednarek, Salisu, Walker-Peters; Elyounoussi, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Djenepo; Adams, Armstrong

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Chelsea v Southampton odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Chelsea (4/11) Draw (4/1) Southampton (15/2)*.

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Chelsea v Southampton

Chelsea haven’t had a good week, but their results are not shameful or surprising given that they are indeed a mortal, fallible team up against European heavyweights.

They’re about to embark on a six-game streak of favourable fixtures that have Fantasy Premier League managers purring. This is a critical spell for them.

Winning games against sides they’re expected to beat is absolutely pivotal to staying in the title race this season given how many runners and riders are in the mix.

Our prediction: Chelsea 2-0 Southampton (6/1 at bet365).

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.