The Blues have started life under Maurizio Sarri in fine form, and have garnered much praise for their fluent and attacking style of football. However, Red Devils Mourinho is typified for producing teams that are defensively proficient, and he'll be determined to stymie his former club this afternoon.

What time does Chelsea v Manchester United kick off?

The match kicks off at 12.30pm this Saturday 20th October 2018.

How can I watch Chelsea v Manchester United on TV?

Coverage is from 12pm live on Sky Sports Main Event and from 11:30am on Sky Premier League.

Where is the match being played?

Chelsea are at home at Stamford Bridge stadium in London.

You can watch the match live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event channels. Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the it via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £7.99, a week pass for £12.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Match of the Day will be showing highlights at 10.30pm on BBC1.