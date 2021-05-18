What channel is Chelsea v Leicester Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Chelsea are on the hunt for revenge when they face Leicester in one of their most crucial Premier League fixtures of the season at Stamford Bridge tonight.

The Blues were defeated 1-0 by Leicester in the FA Cup final at the weekend thanks to a scorching strike from Youri Tielemans.

Thomas Tuchel’s men felt aggrieved by a potential handball in the build-up to the goal, and they were also left shell-shocked following a late equaliser that was ruled out by VAR due to a marginal offside call.

Revenge isn’t the only motivator ahead of this one though. Both sides will be fighting over a Champions League place knowing that Liverpool are steaming up the table and within touching distance of both.

If Leicester win tonight, they will guarantee Champions League football next season.

If they draw, Leicester would enter the final game with a two-point cushion over Chelsea.

If Chelsea win tonight, they would leapfrog Leicester going into the last game with a single point advantage.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Leicester on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v Leicester on TV?

Chelsea v Leicester will take place on Tuesday 18th May 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Chelsea v Leicester will kick off at 8:15pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this week including Man Utd v Fulham also on TV this evening.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Leicester on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 8pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Chelsea v Leicester online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Chelsea v Leicester team news

Chelsea: The big positive for Tuchel is that he boasts a fully-fit squad now that Mateo Kovacic is back in the fold, though he is unlikely to start straight away.

Expect to see Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic supporting Kai Havertz in attack with the usual N’Golo Kante-Jorginho partnership in the middle. Thiago Silva will line up in the heart of their defence.

Leicester: The Foxes need to jump back on the wagon straight away after their Wembley celebrations if they are to get something from this one. Jonny Evans picked up an injury in the cup final and will miss out here.

James Maddison is expected to start here behind Kelechi Iheanacho and Jamie Vardy, while Timothy Castagne could drop into the back three to fill in for Evans, with Marc Albrighton deployed as a right wing-back.

Our prediction: Chelsea v Leicester

Remarkably, Chelsea could still end the season without a trophy or Champions League football next season, despite featuring in two cup finals and sitting in fourth place.

It’s a huge, huge week for the Blues who will be keen to banish their Wembley woes and strike back against the Foxes tonight.

This feels like a must-win for Chelsea. A draw wouldn’t be the end of the world, but if that were to happen and Liverpool defeat struggling Burnley tomorrow, Chelsea’s destiny would be out of their hands on the final day. And that’s what could well happen.

Our prediction: Chelsea 1-1 Leicester (7/1 at bet365)

