While the Blues were right to feel aggrieved after their 2-2 draw with Tottenham, they can't have complaints about the result at Elland Road last weekend.

They may have missed some early chances but Leeds United were good value for their 3-0 victory – with Jesse Marsch's game plan working perfectly.

Leicester will surely look to use that as a blueprint for success on Saturday as they try to kick-start a season that could barely have started worse.

They slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Southampton last weekend to leave them with just a point from their first three games, while with the end of the window upon us, the Foxes have barely made a move in the transfer market – with all the current talk about potential departures.

Both clubs will be feeling the pressure ahead of Saturday's game but will know the rejuvenating impact that a win and a strong performance can have.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Leicester on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v Leicester?

Chelsea v Leicester will take place on Saturday 27th August 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Chelsea v Leicester will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Leicester on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK, as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

How to live stream Chelsea v Leicester online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Chelsea v Leicester team news

Chelsea predicted XI: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Chalobah; James, Gallagher, Jorginho, Cucurella; Mount, Havertz, Sterling.

Leicester predicted XI: Ward; Castagne, Söyüncü, Evans, Justin; Tielemans, Ndidi, Dewsbury-Hall; Maddison, Vardy, Barnes.

Our prediction: Chelsea v Leicester

The headlines have been dominated by the two clubs' behind-closed-doors discussions about Wesley Fofana, but for 90 minutes on Saturday, all the focus will be on how they fare against each other on the pitch.

The Foxes needed a penalty shoot-out to beat League Two side Stockport County in the Carabao Cup in midweek but are unbeaten in four of their last five games at Stamford Bridge.

As bad as the Leeds defeat was, we shouldn't forget just how impressive Thomas Tuchel's side were against Tottenham in West London earlier this season, and if they can reach those heights again, it could be another disappointing afternoon for Leicester.

Our prediction: Chelsea 2-0 Leicester (13/2 at bet365)

