The Blues welcome Everton to Stamford Bridge on Saturday with Reece James, Mason Mount and Raheem Sterling all hoping to be available after missing last weekend's 3-1 victory at Leicester.

Chelsea's bid to make it three Premier League wins on the spin could be bolstered by the return of some key players.

Chelsea head into the clash hoping to climb above neighbours Fulham into ninth in the Premier League while Everton are just one point clear of the relegation zone in 15th.

The Toffees are one of the worst travellers in the Premier League and Sean Dyche has failed cure their ills on the road, having earned just one point in three away games since his arrival.

Everton, who also have to contend with a dire record at Stamford Bridge as they are winless at the stadium since 1994, could have striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin and full-back Nathan Patterson available for selection.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and team news for Chelsea v Everton.

When is Chelsea v Everton?

Chelsea v Everton will kick off at 5:30pm on Saturday 18th March 2023.

Chelsea v Everton team news

Chelsea predicted line-up: Arrizabalaga; Fofana, Koulibaly, Cucurella; James, Fernandez, Kovacic, Chilwell; Felix, Havertz, Mudryk.

Everton predicted line-up: Pickford; Coleman, Keane, Tarkowski, Godfrey; Iwobi, Doucoure, Gueye, Onana, McNeil, Gray.

Chelsea v Everton prediction

Chelsea are getting their act together under Graham Potter and look capable of earning their third straight win in the Premier League and fourth in all competitions.

The Blues appear to have found a creative spark in the last couple of games and their January signings are getting to grips with the Premier League.

Kai Havertz netted a sublime chip in the win at Leicester and could be on the end of a few chances against an Everton side that has conceded eight goals in their last three away games.

Everton's lack of attacking threat coupled with Chelsea's mean defensive record at Stamford Bridge means a clean sheet is on the cards for the hosts.

Our prediction: Chelsea 2-0 Everton (11/2 at bet365)

Chelsea v Everton odds

Chelsea (9/20) Draw (16/5) Everton (7/1)*

