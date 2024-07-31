The Italian is still getting to know his bloated squad and will, no doubt, make changes to his starting XI, although he is likely to persist with his 3-4-2-1 formation despite conceding some sloppy goals last time out.

Chelsea are meeting a side that will have the edge on match fitness because Club America have already played four games in the fledgling Liga MX campaign.

The Blues secured a 2-1 victory when the two teams last faced off in a pre-season friendly two years ago, although just four players from that matchday squad are still at the club which highlights the sheer level of churn since Todd Boehly's takeover.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Club America on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v Club America?

Chelsea v Club America will take place on Thursday 1st August 2024.

Chelsea v Club America kick-off time

Chelsea v Club America will kick off at 12:30am.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Club America on?

Chelsea v Club America will not be shown live on TV, but it will be available to watch live online.

How to live stream Chelsea v Club America online

Fans in the UK will be able to tune in to Celtic v Club America on Chelseafc.com and the Chelsea app.

Chelsea fans can buy a one-off match pass for £4.99.

Check out the teams' official YouTube channels after the match for all the highlights.

