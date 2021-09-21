What channel is Chelsea v Aston Villa Carabao Cup match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Chelsea host Aston Villa in a tantalising Carabao Cup fixture between two sides eager to add more silverware to their trophy cabinets this term.

The Blues appear to be back on the right track for sustained success under Thomas Tuchel after winning the Champions League earlier this year.

The German coach has crafted a terrific squad built for knockout football. His team’s often intense, pragmatic style and ability to dig in deep has already served them well in one-off matches such as this one.

Aston Villa have started to grind into gear this season after a muted start. The Villains were much-fancied to succeed before the season, but Jack Grealish’s departure left a hole in the squad that new stars needed time to adequately fill.

Leon Bailey is making a name for himself at Villa Park with a goal and assist during a 3-0 win over Everton at the weekend, but boss Dean Smith will be wary of Chelsea who inflicted that same scoreline upon Villa at Stamford Bridge less than two weeks ago.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Aston Villa on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v Aston Villa?

Chelsea v Aston Villa will take place on Wednesday 22nd September 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Chelsea v Aston Villa will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are numerous Carabao Cup games taking place this week including Man Utd v West Ham.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Aston Villa on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest Carabao Cup highlights on Quest TV from 10:30pm.

How to live stream Chelsea v Aston Villa online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Quest TV online via discovery+ as well as teams’ official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Chelsea v Aston Villa team news

Chelsea predicted XI: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Christensen; James, Kovacic, Saul, Chilwell; Mount, Hudson-Odoi; Werner.

Aston Villa predicted XI: Steer; Konsa, Tuanzebe, Hause, Young; Nakamba, Sanson; Traore, Buendia, Ghazi; Watkins.

Chelsea v Aston Villa odds

Our prediction: Chelsea v Aston Villa

Rotation remains key for Premier League teams in the early rounds of this competition, particularly those in Europe such as Chelsea.

However, Chelsea’s squad – particularly in midfield – looks so deep in 2021/22 that you may not think of them as fielding a weakened side.

The Villa faithful are aiming for every fan’s dream outside of the ‘big six’ – top half, flirt with European football, good cup run – but Chelsea simply look too strong for most sides at the moment.

Our prediction: Chelsea 2-0 Aston Villa (6/1 at bet365).

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.