Hayes's replacement, Sonia Bompastor, can barely have dreamt of a better start to life in the Chelsea dugout, and she will have one hand on a first league trophy if her team can add an 11th win in 12 WSL games this weekend.

The hosts returned from the winter break with a 5-0 thrashing of West Ham, but the visit of a rejuvenated Arsenal side is another challenge entirely.

The Gunners put five past Crystal Palace in last weekend's 2025 opener to climb above Man City into second and mark the permanent appointment of head coach Renée Slegers, who turned around their season during an impressive interim spell.

Arsenal need all three points at Stamford Bridge if they are to stand a realistic chance of catching the league leaders in the second half of the WSL campaign, which makes Sunday's game one of the biggest of the season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Arsenal on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v Arsenal?

Chelsea v Arsenal will take place on Sunday 26th January 2025.

Chelsea v Arsenal kick-off time

Chelsea v Arsenal will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Arsenal on?

Chelsea v Arsenal will be shown live on BBC Two with live coverage from 12:00pm.

How to live stream Chelsea v Arsenal online

You can also live stream Chelsea v Arsenal online via BBC iPlayer.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Is Chelsea v Arsenal on radio?

Unfortunately there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

