Emma Hayes' side won a third-consecutive FA Cup with a win over Man Utd at Wembley last weekend and are now closing on a third WSL title to match.

Chelsea will have one hand on the Women's Super League trophy if they can beat Arsenal in their penultimate game of the season at Kingsmeadow on Sunday, which is set to be a decisive day in the title race.

The Blues leapfrogged Man Utd to go two points clear at the top of the table with a win over West Ham in midweek and can extend that gap to five by beating the Gunners – with the Manchester derby scheduled for Sunday evening.

Chelsea play relegated Reading on the final day, which means a win would wrap up the WSL title in all but name while a draw could see it settled on goal difference.

Arsenal are not out of the race mathematically yet and though their hopes are slim, they could yet play a vital role in deciding who gets their hands on the silverware.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Arsenal on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v Arsenal?

Chelsea v Arsenal will take place on Sunday 21st May 2023.

Chelsea v Arsenal kick-off time

Chelsea v Arsenal will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Arsenal on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC Two from 12:15pm.

How to live stream Chelsea v Arsenal online

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Chelsea v Arsenal odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Chelsea (8/11) Draw (11/5) Arsenal (7/2)*

