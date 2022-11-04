After Europa League defeat and a slip-up against Southampton, Mikel Arteta's league leaders returned to form in style last weekend as they walloped Nottingham Forest 5-0 in front of a jubilant Emirates Stadium.

The first game on Sunday's action-packed Premier League TV schedule sees Arsenal head to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea.

That result helped them move back above Man City at the summit of the Premier League and will have supporters starting to believe that this could be their year.

Watch Chelsea v Arsenal with a BT Sport monthly pass

A trip away to face Chelsea is the next obstacle in the Gunners' path but all is not well at the west London club right now.

Recent results have taken the shine off Graham Potters' impressive start to life in charge of the Blues – with last weekend's 4-1 defeat to Brighton an illustration of the progress he made at his former club and the distance he still has to cover with his current side.

Potter rolled the dice with some of his selections against the Seagulls, starting Raheem Sterling and Christian Pulisic as wing-backs, and it backfired. It would not be a surprise to see a more conservative approach against the league leaders on Sunday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea v Arsenal on TV and online.

When is Chelsea v Arsenal?

Chelsea v Arsenal will take place on Sunday 6th November 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Chelsea v Arsenal will kick off at 12:00pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this weekend, including Tottenham v Liverpool.

Chelsea v Arsenal team news

Chelsea predicted XI: Mendy; Azplicueta, Chalobah, Silva, Cucurella; Mount, Jorginho, Kovacic; Havertz; Sterling, Aubameyang

Arsenal predicted XI: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Jesus

What TV channel is Chelsea v Arsenal on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 11:30am.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Chelsea v Arsenal online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Our prediction: Chelsea v Arsenal

If this one is anything like the other big Premier League games that have been played at Stamford Bridge this season, we could be in for a real treat.

There was late drama in Chelsea's draws with both Tottenham and Man Utd so fans of both sides would be wise not to let their attention drift until the final whistle blows.

The Blues allowed Erik ten Hag's side to control the game earlier this month and then were well beaten away at Brighton so Arsenal may feel this is a fantastic opportunity to beat one of the 'Big Six' away from home, which they've not done yet this term.

Our prediction: Chelsea 0-2 Arsenal

