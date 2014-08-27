But not before putting his team ahead by scoring the first goal himself.

He went on to save the second penalty from opponents Steaua Bucharest and then sealed the game – and his place in history – with a second save after the shoot-out went into sudden death.

Advertisement

Cyncial observers – or those who support Steaua – might point to the fact that Moti appeared to have been some distance off his line when the final penalty was taken. But most will simply enjoy the sort of football fairytale that you just couldn't make up...