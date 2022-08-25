The likes of Manchester City, Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich will all be vying to win Europe's foremost trophy.

The UEFA Champions League is one of the world's biggest and best-loved football tournaments. Its pits the very finest European teams against each other to decide the best of the best. Now, the 2022/23 Champions League draw is right around the corner.

The draw decides which teams will face each other in the group stages. Each group consists of four teams, and they play each other twice — home and away — with the best two of the four progressing to the knock-out stages.

It's an exciting and long-running competition that, historically, has only been won by the very best teams in Europe. Thanks to the group stage and knock-out stage format, it's hard for teams to progress on a few lucky results. Instead, a consistent campaign is needed, albeit one with the magic that cup football can create.

Read on for all the information you'll need to watch and enjoy the Champions League draw.

When is the Champions League draw?

The draw always throws up some mouth-watering fixtures and it's set to take place today, 25th August, in Istanbul.

For those tuning in, the draw will start at 5pm UK time.

Who is in the Champions League draw?

The teams are divided into different 'pots'. The first pot contains winners of leagues and UEFA cups last year, then the other pots are decided by ranking and various other factors. Then, one team is drawn from the pots to decide each group. Take a look at the pots below:

Pot 1: Man City, Real Madrid, Eintracht Frankfurt, AC Milan, Bayern Munich, PSG, Porto, Ajax.

Pot 2: Liverpool, Chelsea, Barcelona, Juventus, Atletico Madrid, Sevilla, RB Leipzig and Tottenham Hotspur.

Pot 3: Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan, RB Salzburg, Shakhtar Donetsk, Napoli, Sporting Lisbon, Bayer Leverkusen and TBC.

Pot 4: Club Brugge, Celtic, Marseille, Viktoria Plzen, Maccabi Haifa, Dinamo Zagreb/Bodo Glimt, PSV/Rangers, Trabzonspor/Copenhagen.

What TV channel is the Champions League draw on?

You can watch the draw live as it happens on BT Sport, the home of Champions League football.

As you can see from the lists above, the competition is jam-packed with elite teams and some amazing matches are sure to be made.

If you haven't yet got BT Sport but want to watch the draw, head over to our BT Sport offers page for advice on how to save money

When will the Champions League fixtures be played?

Matchday One of the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League will take place on the 6th and 7th of September 2022. There will be another round of mid-week fixtures a week later and then a break, with the remaining group matches being played in October.

The final itself will be held in Istanbul's Atatürk Olympic Stadium on 10th June 2023. It's one of the biggest fixtures in the footballing calendar and one football fans worldwide will look forward to.

