What channel is Celtic v St Johnstone Scottish League Cup semi-final on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Celtic head into a Scottish League Cup semi-final clash with reigning champions St Johnstone at Celtic Park this weekend.

The Bhoys have won the competition on 19 previous occasions during their history, including a four-year streak between 2017 and 2020.

Ange Postecoglou has found rhythm as Celtic boss as the season has rumbled on and would take another step forward with a victory here.

St Johnstone lifted the trophy for the first time in their history after toppling Livingston in the final at Hampden Park in early 2021.

Shaun Rooney scored the decisive goal but fans weren’t able to pack out the stands due to COVID restrictions. St Johnstone will be determined to reach another final to book in a full house in Glasgow for the showpiece game.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Celtic v St Johnstone on TV and online.

When is Celtic v St Johnstone on TV?

Celtic v St Johnstone will take place on Saturday 20th November 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Celtic v St Johnstone will kick off at 5:15pm.

The second Scottish League Cup semi-final will take place between Rangers and Hibernian at 4pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Celtic v St Johnstone on?

The match will be televised on Premier Sports 1 from 4:30pm, which you can subscribe to for £11.99 a month.

How to live stream Celtic v St Johnstone online

Premier Sports subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the website or Premier Player app.

Celtic v St Johnstone team news

Celtic predicted XI: Hart; Ralston, Carter-Vickers, Welsh, Juranovic; Bitton, Jota, McGregor, Turnbull, Adaba; Furuhashi

St Johnstone predicted XI: Clark; Gordon, Muller, McCart; O’Halloran, Davidson, Bryson, Booth; May, Crawford, Kane

Celtic v St Johnstone odds

bet365 odds: Celtic (2/5) Draw (15/4) St Johnstone (6/1)*

Our prediction: Celtic v St Johnstone

Celtic have found their feet in the 2021/22 season after a muted start to the campaign under the new manager.

They head into this one as clear favourites to triumph, but football is a funny old game. There are no certainties, and St Johnstone boast an unquantifiable measure of desire that could make this a far closer contest that expected.

Our prediction: Celtic 2-1 St Johnstone (8/1 at bet365)

