The Old Firm derby continues to be a tightly-contested affair, though it's Rangers who have the edge this season.

Celtic and Rangers renew rivalries for the second time in 2021/22 with a Scottish Premiership clash live on Sky Sports this evening.

They triumphed 1-0 in August under Steven Gerrard's reign, now Giovanni van Bronckhorst will hope to emulate his predecessor in his first taste of the iconic showdown.

Celtic are in stronger form having won their last four top flight games in a row, narrowing the gap behind Rangers to just two points.

Rangers have drawn two of their last three but remain an incredibly tough nut to crack with just one Premiership defeat in 23 games so far this season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Celtic v Rangers on TV and online.

When is Celtic v Rangers?

Celtic v Rangers will take place on Wednesday 2nd February 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Celtic v Rangers will kick off at 7:45pm.

It's the only Scottish Premiership game of the evening so clear your schedule and soak it all up.

What TV channel is Celtic v Rangers on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Celtic v Rangers online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Celtic v Rangers team news

Celtic predicted XI: Hart; Ralson, Carter-Vickers, Starfelt, Scales; O'Riley, McGregor, Hatate; Abada, Forrest, Giakoumakis

Rangers predicted XI: McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Bassey, Barisic; Arfield, Kamara, Aribo; Kent, Diallo, Roofe

Celtic v Rangers odds

Our prediction: Celtic v Rangers

This is going to be close. Celtic take stronger form into this one, but it's marginal. And when derby day comes around, rational logic tends to sail out of the window.

Rangers have got the better of Celtic lately, and will fancy their chances of going to Celtic Park and coming away undefeated.

A draw benefits Rangers more than their Glaswegian rivals. Expect them to dig deep and aim to grind out a point that would keep Celtic below them.

Our prediction: Celtic 1-1 Rangers (5/1 at bet365)

