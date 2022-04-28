Celtic's five-point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership table means that anything except a win for the Light Blues would all but confirm the title for Ange Postecoglou's side.

Rangers travel to Parkhead on Sunday lunchtime for the fifth and final Old Firm derby of the 2021/22 campaign.

The fierce rivals met twice in April – with the Hoops landing a major blow in the title race before Rangers knocked them out via extra-time in the Scottish Cup final – but this could well be the most important contest of the lot.

The visitors have much more to worry about as Sunday's game is sandwiched by the first and second legs of their Europa League semi-final against RB Leipzig.

Even so, they'll know that anything but 100 per cent will likely mean saying goodbye to the league title this year.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Celtic v Rangers on TV and online.

Follow our dedicated Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

For more features check out: Premier League stadiums | Premier League kits | Who will win the Premier League? | Premier League table predicted 2021/22 | Best players in the Premier League 2021 | Best football players in the world 2021

When is Celtic v Rangers?

Celtic v Rangers will take place on Sunday 1st May 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Celtic v Rangers will kick off at 12pm.

There are numerous Scottish Premiership games taking place this weekend including Hearts v Ross County.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Celtic v Rangers on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 11am.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Celtic v Rangers online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Celtic v Rangers team news

Celtic predicted XI: Hart; Ralston, Carter-Vickers, Starfelt, Taylor; Rogic, McGregor, Hatate; Jota, Furuhashi, Abada

Rangers predicted XI: McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Helander, Barisic; Kamara, Jack; Diallo, Aribo, Kent; Sakala

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Celtic v Rangers odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Celtic (19/20) Draw (12/5) Rangers (14/5)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Celtic v Rangers

Unfortunately for Rangers, Celtic may well land the knockout blow in the title race on Sunday.

The Europa League semi-final means Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side are fighting battles on too many fronts while their Old Firm rivals will head into the game well-rested.

The four meetings between the two Glasgow clubs have seen each side win twice this season but the final bragging rights of the 2021/22 campaign look likely to go to the Bhoys.

Our prediction: Celtic 2-1 Rangers (15/2 at bet365)

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.

Advertisement

Check out the latest issue of Radio Times on sale now. Subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door, and for more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.