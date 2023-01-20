Ange Postecoglou's team are hunting a domestic treble after building a healthy lead over Rangers in the Scottish Premiership and reaching the Scottish League Cup final.

Celtic kick off their bid for a record-extending 41st Scottish Cup with a potential banana-skin tie against Greenock Morton in round four.

The Hoops have been beaten just once by a domestic rival this season and will be eager to avoid a humiliating exit to lower-league opposition.

Morton, who began their Scottish Cup adventure with a routing of Queen of the South in the previous round, are fifth in the 10-team Scottish Championship and without a win in their last four league games.

The Ton do, however, boast recent history of knocking Celtic out of a cup competition on the Glasgow giant's own patch as former player turned manager Dougie Imrie scored the only goal of the game in a 1-0 Scottish League Cup win in 2013.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Celtic v Morton on TV and online.

When is Celtic v Morton?

Celtic v Morton will take place on Saturday 21st January 2023.

Celtic v Morton kick-off time

Celtic v Morton will kick off at 12:15pm.

What TV channel is Celtic v Morton on?

Celtic v Morton will be shown live on BBC One Scotland with live coverage from 12pm.

How to live stream Celtic v Morton online

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Celtic v Morton odds

