Jamie Walker's close-range strike settled last Saturday's first leg at Valley Parade to give the Bantams the upper hand in the tie.

Bradford City defend a one-goal advantage heading into the second leg of their League Two semi-final play-off with Carlisle United.

They make the long trip north knowing they are potentially 90 minutes away from sealing the club's first match at Wembley since losing the League One play-off final in 2017.

Carlisle are set to welcome a record crowd to Brunton Park with the home faithful aware that their side must win the match to stand any chance of reaching the final.

The Cumbrians, who have been marooned in the fourth tier of English football since relegation from League One in 2014, secured a 1-0 victory when the two teams met in the corresponding league fixture last December.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Carlisle v Bradford on TV and online.

When is Carlisle v Bradford?

Carlisle v Bradford will take place on Saturday 20th May 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Carlisle v Bradford kick-off time

Carlisle v Bradford will kick off at 3pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Carlisle v Bradford on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 2:45pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Carlisle v Bradford online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Listen to Carlisle v Bradford on radio

You can listen to the match on the talkSPORT app.

Carlisle v Bradford odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Carlisle (6/5) Draw (12/5) Bradford (12/5)*

