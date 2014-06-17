Their opponents tonight, Cameroon, failed to make an impact against Mexico, with veteran striker Samuel Eto'o unable to offer his country any real attacking threat.

The news therefore that he is likely to be sidelined for tonight's tie due to a knee injury could actually benefit the Africans.

"The doctors confirm! I would probably not be able to play the match vs Croatia on Wed, june18th due to an injury on my knee causing me pain," he revealed on Twitter. Read the full match preview here.

