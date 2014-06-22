The winner of this group will play the runners-up of Group B, including both the Dutch and tournament surprises Chile. Both those sides have displayed more attacking flair and defensive commitment than Brazil could offer in their opening two games.

The problem is that for all the incisive inside runs of Neymar and athletic scrambling of Dani Alvez, Brazil lack a striker who can really attack the opposition back four head on. Fred flustered against Mexico, and substitutions Bernard and Jo failed break the deadlock. Zenit Saint Petersburg forward Hulk is expected to be fit for tonight's final group game; one of these players have to take the pressure off Neymar and score some goals.

Cameroon have been a mess at this year's World Cup, with disputes off the pitch and not a single point earned on it. Striker Samuel Eto'o was part has experience of beating the Brazilians, having scored a glorious volley against them to secure his country a 1-0 win in the 2003 Confederations Cup. Don't expect him to repeat that feat this evening.

